The Popular Fast Food Pasta Restaurant Chain That Tops Our List Of Favorites

Fast food pasta is often harder to come by than more standard fare like burgers, tacos, and chicken sandwiches. Unlike these assembly-line foods, pasta deserves an extra level of care, from boiling the noodles to simmering the sauce. Soggy and bland aren't in pasta's vocabulary. Even though there are only so many fast food pasta chains out there, Mashed decided to rank some of the most popular options. Ultimately, Noodles & Company took the top spot on our list for its vibrant flavors and international-inspired dishes.

In our ranking of fast food pasta chains, we considered factors like freshness, flavors, service, and pricing. Noodles & Company offers a flexible menu from which customers can choose their bowl size, pasta type, and protein for a truly customized dish. The chain's focus on quality is evident not only through its dishes' flavors but also through its values. It's committed to animal welfare (its eggs are cage-free and its dairy comes from stimulant- and hormone-free cows), it makes food fresh to order, and it accommodates customers' dietary needs. Plus, its Goodness Guarantee policy ensures that each customer is satisfied with their meal.