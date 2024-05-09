Culver's Vs In-N-Out: Everything You Need To Know

There are over 200,000 fast food restaurants in the United States, a lot of which use heavily processed ingredients. So where do fast foodies looking for an affordable, high-quality meal go for a quick bite? Depending on where you are in the U.S., you could have access to one of these two established fast food restaurants that use real ingredients and make your food to order. Both Culver's and In-N-Out Burger have been proudly serving up freshly made food for a number of decades and have stayed true to their humble beginnings through it all. However, some key differences set these two burger joints apart.

Servingsimple, yet staple meals on the West Coast, In-N-Out has become a name that's synonymous with California living. The Midwest's Culver's, on the other hand, is the place for hometown heroes and families to share a meal together. From menu offerings and business practices right down to how they cook their burgers, here is everything you need to know about these two fast food restaurants and how they differ.