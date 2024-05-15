12 Unhealthiest Nut Butters

Often featured smeared on toast or as a part of a healthy snack, nut butters have a reputation for being good for you — but are they really? That's up for debate. While traditional nut butters that contain mostly nuts and a few basic ingredients do tend to do the body good, there are some nut butter varieties out there that may do more harm to your body.

Now, before you sign off and head off to another article, we want you to know that we are well aware of the healthy fats associated with nut butters. Rather than focusing on the amount of fat in each serving, we instead will focus on the high amount of added sugar, additives, and carbs (when applicable) in order to give you an overall assessment of whether or not a nut butter is healthy.

Through a thorough analysis of nut butter ingredient lists and nutrition fact labels, we've compiled a curated list of nut butters that contain a bit more sugar, carbs, and additives than we'd like to see. Trust us, some of these stats may just surprise you! Join us as we get into the sticky details concerning the unhealthiest nut butters we've found on the market.