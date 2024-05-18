Goat Cheese, Bacon, And Date Panini Recipe
If you are looking to try something unusual but delicious and easy to make, this goat cheese, bacon, and date panini recipe might just be the one you need to try. Recipe developer Milena Manolova takes the classic grilled cheese to a whole new level by combining creamy tangy goat cheese, crispy salty bacon, sweet dates, and nutty whole wheat bread. The result is a panini made with six simple ingredients but packed with flavors and textures that perfectly complement each other.
Another plus for this recipe is that it's incredibly versatile. You can customize it with additional ingredients like arugula, or swap the red onion for caramelized onions, or you could switch out the bacon for prosciutto or ham. The options are endless! The versatility of this panini recipe lies not only in the ingredients but also in the many ways you can serve the sandwich. You can make it for breakfast, lunch, or an afternoon snack, or pack it in your kids' lunch box. It's perfect for on the go, whether you are going hiking or planning a picnic with friends or family.
Gather all the ingredients for the goat cheese, bacon, and date panini recipe
For this simple 6-ingredient recipe, you will need bacon, dates, whole wheat bread, goat cheese, spinach leaves, and red onion.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare the bacon
Arrange the bacon slices on a parchment-lined baking tray.
Step 3: Bake the bacon
Bake on the second rack from the top for about 20 minutes or until crispy.
Step 4: Remove pits from the dates
Meanwhile, remove the seeds from the dates.
Step 5: Mash the dates
Mash the dates into a spreadable consistency using a fork. (If they are not very soft, soak them in hot water for about 5-10 minutes.) Set aside.
Step 6: Spread goat cheese on bread
On one slice of bread, spread 1 tablespoon of goat cheese.
Step 7: Spread mashed dates on the other slice
On the other slice, spread some of the mashed dates.
Step 8: Add the spinach and red onion
Add spinach and red onion to one of the slices.
Step 9: Add the bacon
Top with 2 slices of bacon.
Step 10: Close the sandwich
Place the other slice of bread on top. Repeat steps 6-8 with the other slices of bread.
Step 11: Toast the sandwiches
Toast the sandwiches in a panini press or grill pan until crispy, about 1-2 minutes.
Step 12: Serve and enjoy
Serve the panini warm.
What are dates and can they be substituted?
Dates are sweet stone fruit that comes in different varieties such as Medjool, Deglet noir, Ajwah, Dayr, and many more. They are often used in baking, smoothies, and various other dishes because of their natural sweetness and soft, chewy, sticky texture. They can also be used as a substitute for sugar.
If you don't have dates on hand or don't want to go through the process of soaking and mashing them, you can use premade date paste, which is often sold in Turkish, Middle Eastern, or even Asian grocery stores, or you can simply order it online. Other options include using different types of jam, such as plum, fig, and blueberry, to name a few. You can also use dry fruit like raisins, prunes, or apricots. Just soak them to soften them up and puree them to create a spread. Keep in mind that the change in the fruit used will affect the overall flavor of the panini, so make sure it will pair well with the other ingredients.
What type of bread is best to use for panini?
When it comes to making panini, choosing the right bread can make a big difference in the overall taste and texture of your sandwich. Another option besides whole wheat bread is sourdough, which has a crispy crust and a tangy flavor that would pair well with the goat cheese and bacon. Ciabatta is also a great choice because its chewy interior and crispy crust make it perfect for grilling. French baguette can work too, its substantial texture is great for making panini. Bread made with a combination of different flours, like whole wheat, rye, or even bread with added seeds, will add to the flavor and texture of the panini.
When choosing bread, look for a type with a dense, chewy texture that can hold up to grilling. You want bread that will crisp up on the outside while remaining soft on the inside. Also, make sure the bread is sliced thick enough to hold the filling without becoming soggy. Ensure the bread is fresh, old bread can become crumbly and dry when grilled.
- 6 slices bacon
- 1 cup dates
- 6 slices whole wheat bread
- 3 tablespoons goat cheese
- 1 cup spinach leaves
- ⅓ cup julienned red onion
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Arrange the bacon slices on a parchment-lined baking tray.
- Bake on the second rack from the top for about 20 minutes or until crispy.
- Meanwhile, remove the seeds from the dates.
- Mash the dates into a spreadable consistency using a fork. (If they are not very soft, soak them in hot water for about 5-10 minutes.) Set aside.
- On one slice of bread, spread 1 tablespoon of goat cheese.
- On the other slice, spread some of the mashed dates.
- Add spinach and red onion to one of the slices.
- Top with 2 slices of bacon.
- Place the other slice of bread on top. Repeat steps 6-8 with the other slices of bread.
- Toast the sandwiches in a panini press or grill pan until crispy, about 1-2 minutes.
- Serve the panini warm.
|Calories per Serving
|636
|Total Fat
|26.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|43.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|85.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.4 g
|Total Sugars
|53.7 g
|Sodium
|787.8 mg
|Protein
|19.8 g