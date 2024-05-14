Bobby Flay Tells Us His Best Tips For Upping Your Grilling Game – Exclusive Interview

Bobby, you controversially prefer your steaks and burgers cooked medium. What are some of your other hot grilling takes?

When I said that, obviously I knew it was going to get a little uproar here and there, which is fine. I have to say most of the people that I know said to me, "Totally agree with you." I think there's some peer pressure on us to order red meat rare and medium rare, whether we like it or not, because that's what we've been told to do. I understand that part of it, what I was saying was, listen, especially when you're eating a burger, one of the great things about a burger is the juiciness of it all. If the fat doesn't melt, you're not going to get that juiciness. You're just going to get a lot of very rare meat that's not that juicy and it can actually be almost cold inside. I think that in order for a burger to meet its optimal enjoyment, you need the fat to start to melt and basically create this juiciness in the burger. That's what I was basically saying. That's the way I like my burgers, medium. It's not that big of a deal.

Right.

But everybody wants to make a big deal over everything I say, so it is what it is. I'll take it. Anyway, listen, this has been a great partnership for me with Pepsi because grilling is a big part of my life. It's something that I do, not just during the summer, although I really pump it up during the summer. It's something I do all year round as well. I think that these new flavors, the lime and the peach, they make perfect sense for this kind of food. When I think about low and slow barbecue things like brisket and pulled pork and smoked chicken, anything with those smoky, spicy flavors, to me, the peach makes perfect sense. I actually make a barbecue sauce with grilled peaches in the barbecue sauce.

Peaches aren't the only fruit that I use, but I use them a lot — peaches, nectarines, things like that — in barbecue sauces because it makes perfect sense. It gives it a great texture, it gives it that natural fruitiness and the sweetness that you want to combine with the smokiness and the spiciness of the barbecue sauce and the acidity of it as well. So to me, I love that flavor. And then the Pepsi Lime, the lime is probably the one if I had to pick one, I'd probably pick the lime. Only because I cook a lot of foods that make sense with lime. I cook a lot of Southwestern and Mexican inspired dishes, lots of cilantro, lots of chilies, lots of fresh corn, lots of things on the grill, meats and chicken and fish and things like that. You need that acidity to give it that pop and the lime with the flavor of the original Pepsi is amazing. So that's what I'm thinking about.