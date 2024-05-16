No, Edamame Isn't Made With Lima Beans – Here's The Legume It Uses Instead

Those who've dined at Japanese restaurants or who appreciate the island nation's unique food culture have likely run across edamame. This fresh, hearty bean dish offers a perfect complement to umami flavors and doesn't overpower light sushi-style dishes. While edamame may share a similar appearance with lima beans, those with bad memories of the latter from childhood meals can rest easy. Edamame comes from a different legume entirely.

Edamame is a dish consisting of green soybeans, a protein-and-fiber-rich bean that's been part of diets in East Asia (including Japan) for thousands of years. What distinguishes edamame from other uses of soybeans is that the soybeans are harvested while still immature. Edamame is most easily distinguishable when the young soybeans are served steamed or boiled in their pods. This pod is discarded, and diners eat the small beans inside.

The interior part of this legume is where the confusion with lima beans may come in for some. While both are relatively firm and greenish, edamame beans are easy to recognize because of their smaller size, oval shape, and vibrant green color. Lima beans (also called butter beans) are paler, flatter, and often have a milder taste than the nuttier edamame.