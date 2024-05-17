11 Unusual Interests Of John Kellogg That Went Beyond Breakfast Cereal

Let's be honest here: Corn Flakes are really boring. Making them into a breakfast that you actually want to eat takes a little creativity, like adding some fruits or nuts, a drizzle of syrup, or so much sugar that it kind of negates the entire point of eating Corn Flakes in the first place. As boring as they might be, the story behind them and their creator John Kellogg is anything but.

Corn Flakes were designed to be boring, and it's only more recently that cereal became sugary. It's no secret that sweet cereals can sabotage attempts at healthy eating in a big way, and that's the opposite of what Kellogg had in mind when he kicked off his breakfast cereal empire. To call Kellogg a health-obsessed fanatic that even TikTok would get tired of today isn't an exaggeration, and his life story reads like something that's been wildly exaggerated in order to make an entertaining Netflix series. But here's the thing: There's nothing about Kellogg that requires exaggeration, because it's all extreme stuff that comes with a dose of the weird, a sprinkling of racism, and a heavy dollop of pseudoscience quackery with a nonsense cherry on top.

Born in 1852, Kellogg was at the forefront of a movement to overhaul and improve the health of all Americans. The problem was, no one really knew quite how to do that. Did that stop Kellogg? Of course not.