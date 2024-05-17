The Canned Tomato Product We Awarded A Mashed Gold Star

Canned tomatoes are a pantry essential. When the fruits (or vegetables, depending on how you look at it) aren't in season — or you just want convenience — then having canned tomatoes on hand makes cooking tomato-based recipes easy. Spaghetti pomodoro, Margherita pizza, and shakshuka are just some of the many foods that put the tomato's taste at the forefront of their flavor profiles, and therefore, it's essential to use a canned tomato you can rely on. We did some of the heavy lifting and ranked popular canned tomato brands, worst to best. Mashed determined that Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes deserve an imaginary gold star.

In order to rank the canned tomatoes, Mashed sampled one tomato product (whether diced, whole, or chopped) from each of the brands on our list. The tasters then looked — or tasted, rather — for qualities of texture, flavor, salt, and acidity content.

A bad can of tomatoes may be overloaded with extra salt and sugar to make up for lackluster flavor (like the last in our ranking and the same brand that 23% of people voted as the worst canned tomato in a poll). They may also be so flat and dull that one can't help but wonder if they were picked underripe. A good can of tomatoes, on the other hand, is so vibrant in both color and texture that it's good enough to eat straight out of the can. Such is the case with Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes.