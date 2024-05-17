12 Unexpected Ways To Use Mayonnaise

You're probably used to spreading mayonnaise on sandwiches or mixing it into potato salad, but you might be at a loss for other things to do with this popular condiment. Or maybe you're not struggling to find ways to use mayo. Perhaps you just love it so much that you want to find some truly off-the-wall ways to incorporate it into your diet. Either way, we're here to help with these 12 unexpected ways to use mayonnaise.

The thing about this spread is that it's incredibly versatile. It's great in certain salads, on burgers, or mixed into dips. But did you know that mayo works as an alternative to egg as a breading substrate? Or that there's a Swedish baked good called a smörgåstårta, which is basically a savory cake with mayo frosting? Well, now you do — and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Don't let convention come between you and fun, creative, and delicious uses for mayonnaise. We'll provide the ideas — you just have to execute them.