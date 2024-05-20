False Facts About Sourdough You Thought Were True

Sourdough is having a moment right now. Its popularity among home bakers might have peaked during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's still a big deal. Not only are plenty of folks still baking it at home, but you can also find sourdough loaves everywhere, from bougie bakeries to everyday grocery stores. And no brunch menu would be complete without some kind of sourdough toast on the menu.

But, despite its popularity, people are still getting a lot of things wrong about sourdough. There are all kinds of myths and misconceptions wrapped up with this bread that can be tough to wade through. We wanted to get to the bottom of things, so we've uncovered these false facts about sourdough that many people think are true.

From the misconception that it's difficult to make sourdough bread to the incorrect idea that sourdough has no nutritional benefits over regular bread, there's a lot to unpack. We've got the details about these false facts and more. So, you'll soon be in the know about sourdough. Whether you want to bake it or just want to know more about what you're eating, we've got you covered.