What You Didn't Know About Gluten-Free Bread

In the last two decades, gluten has been unfairly labeled as the bad guy, accused as problematic, and associated with food that was deemed unhealthy. This wrongful narrative was nothing more than a trend. Gluten is a natural protein that gives pasta, bread, and cakes their distinctive structure. The firm gluten strands form from wheat and many other grains, and are the main reason why pasta has a nice chew and bread gets to trap air to develop a uniform crumb. At its core, gluten is not something we should avoid, as most people can consume it without any problems. However, some people can't digest gluten. Some are intolerant or sensitive, but for people with celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder, it can have damaging effects on the digestive system. Gluten-free products, including bread, were devised to cater to those who cannot process gluten.

The demand for gluten-free products increased due to a larger number of people with gluten-related problems, but it was also fueled by the trend claiming that the gluten-free label is the overall healthier option. As the label gained traction, new gluten-free products started popping up in supermarkets. Among many available products, gluten-free bread has always remained the cornerstone of the gluten-free diet. It took some time to perfect it, but the varieties are now widely available. If you ever wanted to learn more about this essential gluten-free product, we've assembled some less familiar facts about gluten-free bread that might help you better understand this special-diet staple.