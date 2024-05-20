Exclusive Clip: Great American Baking Show Contestants Struggle To Master The Perfect Pretzel

"The Great American Baking Show" wasn't an immediate hit when it first aired on ABC in 2015. It's a spinoff of the wildly popular "The Great British Baking Show" (or "The Great British Bake-Off," as it's called in the U.K.), and both have been criticized for the sometimes outlandish nature of their challenges. But when the Roku Channel reintroduced the GABS in 2023, it breathed new life into this adaptation, giving fans more of the classic bakes they'd been missing. Judging by a clip of the Season 2 contestants trying to make pretzels, we can expect more of that lovable approachability in the upcoming season.

In this clip, shared exclusively with Mashed, bakers try their hand at tackling the notoriously tricky baked pretzel — and their utter confusion is nothing if not relatable. Twisting pretzels into their signature shape is typically done with a swift flick of the wrist that transforms the ribbon of dough from a U-shape to that of a pretzel in the blink of an eye. Based on the bakers' faces, it seems this is a move that requires a little practice to master. After several clumsy attempts from a handful of contestants, one finally manages to make something pretzel-esque — that's better than the GBBO judge Paul Hollywood fared when he tried making pretzels in Munich during an episode of "Paul Hollywood's City Bakes" (as seen on YouTube).