This 2-Ingredient Caramel Sauce Contains A Boozy Twist

Two-ingredient recipes always seem kind of suspicious — is this yet another attempt to convince us that mashed bananas + oatmeal = cookies, or avocados + yogurt = ice cream? Some dessert recipes, though, can be as simple as strawberries and whipped cream or ice cream and fudge sauce and still be delicious. This sauce, we'd say, falls into the latter category, as it involves nothing more than cooking up sweetened condensed milk (which tastes great straight out of the can) and then stirring in a bit of Irish cream liqueur.

To make the sauce, pour the sweetened condensed milk into a pan, cover it with foil, put it in a larger pan partially filled with water (a bain-marie, if you want to use Food Network-approved terminology), and then cook it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours. Once it sets up semi-solid and turns, well, caramel-colored, stir in enough liqueur to make it as thick or as thin as you'd like it to be. Note: The liqueur does not need to be Bailey's since a cheaper alternative like Kirkland Signature Irish cream or the Connellys brand sold by Aldi will work just fine. You can also save some significant green and make your sauce zero-proof by using Irish cream-flavored coffee creamer instead of the booze.