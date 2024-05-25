NYC's Milano Market Westside Has Sandwiches Big Enough To Feed A Family

If you're a fan of supersized sandwiched, chances are you've had more than a few Subway footlongs (even after they got rid of the $5 price tag). If you're a real Joey Chestnut-in-training, you may have even considered taking on one of those wild food challenges like the Connecticut-based Bear's Smokehouse Bearwich (four pounds of barbecued meat with one pound of coleslaw) or the as-seen-on-"Man v. Food" 5-pound grilled cheese from Cleveland's Melt Bar & Grilled. If you're not looking to bust a gut but simply want an extra-large, extra-tasty sandwich, maybe your food pilgrimage should include a stop at the Milano Market Westside in Manhattan.

Putting a Milano Market sandwich up against your average brown bag lunch would be like having Andre the Giant show up at a high school wrestling match. These sandwiches are seriously huge, with some being made with what appears to be an entire baguette and then stuffed with a boatload of meats, cheeses, and vegetables. They're surprisingly inexpensive, too, with most priced between $12 and $14 — sure, that's twice the price of a Subway sub, but you might get a couple of meals out of a Milano's creation.