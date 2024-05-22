The 4 Best And 4 Worst Steaks To Buy At Sam's Club

Who can resist a perfectly seared, juicy steak? Most of America apparently can't. In a 2022/2023 survey conducted by one of the top U.S. meat distributors, Meats by Linz, 70% of 1,084 participants named steak as a favorite food, while 64% stated that they'd want a flavorful slab of beef as part of their last meal on Earth. Needless to say, despite the continual rise of plant-based meat alternatives, the U.S. steak market is still beefed up, and it helps that Americans have so many places to shop for their next medium-rare masterpiece.

One of the best places to snag a cut for a meaty main course is Sam's Club, the members-only wholesale club owned by Walmart. The meat department at your local store is sure to be stocked full of tri-tips, tenderloins, beef strips, and more... but which steaks are worth a splurge, and which cuts should you leave in the cooler? Using online reviews, consumer reports, and the official USDA meat grading system, we've compiled a list to help you on your next steak-seeking Sam's Club trip. Here are the four best — and the four worst — steaks that club members can buy.