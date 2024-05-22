The Best Steak For Tacos Is This Versatile Cut

Skirt steak's loose structure makes it uniquely capable of absorbing marinades, which are typically made with a mixture of salt, acid, and flavoring. For example, our recipe for Arrachera skirt steak tacos recommends lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, cumin, oregano, garlic, and salt and pepper, which the meat can soak in for anywhere from 30 minutes to as long as 24 hours. However, by the second day, the fibers in the meat will begin to break down, making it mushy. When you're ready to cook the steak, brush off any stray solids that might end up being burned.

It's also important not to cook the steak for too long. It only requires two to three minutes on the first side and two minutes on the other side on high heat if cooked in a cast iron pan or about three to four minutes per side if grilled. Once both sides are browned, the inside should be medium rare. Let it rest for about 10 minutes before cutting into it so that it stays juicy. Slicing against the grain will help the steak retain its tenderness, as it shortens the chewy strands of muscle. Then, finish off with whatever you want to add on top — salsa, guacamole, cilantro, onions, or hot sauce.