Nashville Hot Chicken Salad Recipe

This Nashville hot chicken salad is, as you might imagine, inspired by the similarly-named chicken dish. Nashville hot chicken, which originated back during the Great Depression, was once a regional specialty but in more recent years has gone nationwide to the point where there are now a number of hot chicken chain restaurants specializing in this dish. While whole pieces of hot chicken often come with a side of white bread and pickles, recipe developer Feta Topalu reenvisions the dish in the form of a green salad topped with boneless chunks of Nashville-spiced chicken and pickles.

The heat level of this salad as moderately spicy, something Topalu feels is in keeping with how the dish is traditionally served, if not the legend that it was originally created to punish a straying spouse with enough hot pepper to make a grown man cry. If you like your chicken really hot, feel free to amp up the cayenne and use a super-hot hot sauce. If you prefer it milder, though, you can reduce or even omit these ingredients.