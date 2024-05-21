When Does Red Bull's New Sugar-Free Watermelon Drink Come Out?

Although Red Bull has a pretty prolific flavor catalog, few have captured our hearts quite like Red Bull Watermelon. Soon, the fan favorite flavor will be available sans sugar, as the beverage company plans to roll out a sugar-free version just in time for summer.

Red Bull Red Edition Sugar-free will become available for purchase on June 17, according to a Mashed employee who visited Red Bull's booth at the National Restaurant Association Show, held at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center on May 19. The sweet and fruity full-sugar version was released as a limited-time offering in 2020, only to become a permanent fixture for the brand the following year. It is touted as the new Red Edition, replacing the longstanding cranberry flavor, which according to a Reddit thread on the subject, was bittersweet for Red Bull fans. Personally, we were pleased with the decision (watermelon took the top spot when we ranked Red Bull flavors).

Much like the original watermelon-flavored Red Bull, a Mashed employee who tasted the sugar-free version said it tasted less like an energy drink and more like a watermelon soda. Although it was a pleasing sipper and provided a sweet little energy boost, the benefits were notably short lived, they said.