13 Big Mistakes Chefs Say Everyone Makes When Deep Frying Fish

One of the biggest mistakes people make when frying fish happens at the very beginning when choosing the right fish. As there are so many available varieties, it can sometimes be overwhelming to find the one best fit for frying. Some are too delicate and can't go through the whole batter and fry process without falling apart, while others are too firm and can't benefit from frying. Our experts shared their advice on the topic, listing the foolproof options as well as personal favorites.

Dennis Littley is a fan of white fish fillets. Flounder and catfish are some of his favorites, though he claims they tend to be finicky to fry as they are tender and break easily. He highlights grouper and cod as perhaps the best choices that hold shape and attain a beautiful coating. As they are usually thicker, the fillets don't dry out in the process. They preserve moisture and remain juicy. Littley reflected on not so preferable choices, claiming that thick "steak types of fish, like tuna or swordfish, are denser and tend to be drier, and aren't good choices for frying."

Colin Bauman emphasizes cod as the Midwest favorite. Cod is equally loved by his guests, as he claims that the restaurant goes "through hundreds of pounds a month." He also mentions pollock and petrale as his personal favorites and states that thinner fillets are his choice as the batter also gets the chance to shine.