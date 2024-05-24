14 Things To Do With Butter Wrappers Besides Put Them In The Trash

Butter — it's a staple ingredient found in millions of kitchens across the world. But what do you do with those pesky butter wrappers once you've used up the whole block? In reality, most of us probably toss them in the trash without giving it a thought. However, these wrappers can actually be incredibly useful for a range of tasks in the kitchen. They can help you save time, reduce waste, and even enhance your cooking and baking.

From greasing pans to wrapping leftovers, butter wrappers can serve as a handy tool, and we think they're certainly worth holding on to. Since each one is lined with a thin layer of residual butter, they're perfect for buttering veg, meat, or even bakes fresh out of the oven. You can even use butter wrappers to stop bread from drying out!

The best way to store your butter wrappers is in the fridge or freezer, in a resealable bag or airtight container. This will keep the residual butter left on the wrappers fresh, and it also means they're easy to grab as and when you need them. So, before you toss your next wrapper, take a look through our list of hacks below. You'll soon discover how easy it is to repurpose these unassuming scraps and use them to revolutionize a whole host of everyday kitchen tasks.