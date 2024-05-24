13 Chain Restaurant Green Beans Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

Whether steamed, roasted, baked, or fried to a golden crisp, green beans are packed with flavor and make the perfect side to any meal. You can find this legume across many cuisines, though they're especially prevalent in French, Chinese, and American Southern cooking. Other than the most common variety, the green bean or string bean, there are also French green beans, long beans, and purple string beans. High in vitamin C, folate, potassium, and fiber, this veggie is a healthy addition to any recipe.

Alongside broccoli and Brussels sprouts, green beans are one of the most popular veggie sides on restaurant menus. But while not everyone is a fan of the cruciferous family of vegetables, green beans are loved universally. We hold the firm belief that they taste delicious no matter how you prepare them — but sadly, not every restaurant cooks them with the level of care they deserve, leading to soggy or underdone beans. On the flip side, some green bean dishes are so tasty they call for second or third servings, inspiring us to try to recreate them at home.

With this in mind, we compiled a list of the best and worst green beans at popular restaurant chains. We read hundreds of customer reviews online to determine our selection and ranking. For more on this process, take a look at our methodology section at the end of the article.