How To Drink Brandy Like A Liquor Connoisseur

When push comes to shove, most of us submit to ordering something simple at the bar, like a pint of beer or a vodka soda. While a spirit like brandy may seem better left for those who tinker with potions at fancy craft cocktail bars, it's far more approachable than it seems at first glance. (Brandy was actually invented by accident, so, all in all, it seems pretty casual.) While it can easily be incorporated into your repertoire, Charles, founder of Ur Friend Charles, has some tips to help you get the most out of your brandy-sipping experience.

Oftentimes, libations are served in the glass that best accentuates the drinks' aroma. Cognac — a specific type of aged brandy — is typically served in a tulip glass, as the narrow mouth acts like a channel for the oaky scent. "Unlike its snooty cousin Cognac, brandy is less pretentious and more versatile," Charles explained in an exclusive interview with Mashed, adding, "The best glass for serving brandy is the one you have." However, because brandy is made from distilled wine, it has a sweet, jammy flavor with a mighty punch and killer aromatics. "Personally, I favor a rocks glass or any glass with a wide enough mouth to fully appreciate the aromas," Charles said.