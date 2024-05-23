What Caitlin Clark Really Eats In A Day

As one of the most exciting, inspiring, and undeniably remarkable athletes to emerge in a long time, Caitlin Clark is a newly-minted sports superstar. So, it follows that the world wants to know everything about her, down to the details of her daily routines. Setting all kinds of college basketball records during her storied run at the University of Iowa, and then selected by the Indiana Fever with the no. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark is a seemingly superhuman idol, and fans want to learn the secrets of her rise and phenomenal success. For many, considering she was recently a star college student and now a young adult, celebrity, and professional basketball star in her prime, it's worth looking into what Clark eats.

Doing so could provide some insight into what fuels Clark. What she consumes on a regular basis provides a glimpse into how she can achieve and perform at such a consistently high level. Here's an overview of how Caitlin Clark enjoys and uses food each day, including some of her favorite meals, a few of her game day necessities, and a series of her beloved go-to treats.