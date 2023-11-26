Swap Your Holiday Turkey With These Delicious Alternatives

It is believed that turkey could have been one of the dishes served on the initial Thanksgiving feast, and turkey eventually became a major part of fall and winter holiday festivities. The big bird is always the most expected part of the meal, and regardless of the surplus of other dishes, it always takes the central stage.

Because of its iconic status, this idea may sound blasphemous, but we wanted to propose a different holiday meal, one not ruled by the massive bird. Honestly, turkey is often overly dry, and it isn't easy to pull out a successful version in home kitchens. And though no one can argue about its strong symbolism and the fact that it agrees well with other dishes, perhaps you'd like to ditch the traditionalists' idea and swap holiday turkey with less-expected and more adventurous options. We are not talking about burgers and fries, but decadent and nutritious dishes worthy of this grand celebration.

This list collects dishes from various authors to create a beautiful kaleidoscope of recipes that will fit into the festive atmosphere. Many feature meat as the core ingredient, but you will also find an excellent selection of vegetarian and vegan-friendly dishes that can be a great alternative to the turkey or play a supporting role for your guests with various dietary restrictions and preferences.