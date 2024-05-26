How To Choose The Perfect Steak Cut At Ruth's Chris Steak House

With over $100 difference between some steak prices at Ruth's Chris, price is likely on your mind. While there are plenty of ways to choose steak, price may be important if you're on a budget, looking for deals, or want to impress.

There are excellent options if you're on a budget. The cheapest option is the 6-ounce Filet in the Steak Frites on the lunch menu, which comes with shoestring french fries, a starter, and dessert for $36. When you're ordering from the dinner menu, the two cheapest options are the 8-ounce Petite Filet for $53 and the 11-ounce Classic Filet for $59. However, you may be surprised to learn that these three steaks are $5.36 to $6.63 per ounce, making the Filet the most expensive cut per ounce.

If you'd rather order mid-range-priced or high-priced steaks, the rest of the menu is for you. The two most expensive are over $100. The Porterhouse is $119, while the Tomahawk Ribeye will set you back $149. Interestingly, some of the mid-range and more expensive steaks are cheaper per ounce. The T-Bone and Porterhouse are both under $3 per ounce, while the Cowboy Ribeye, Bone-In New York Strip, Tomahawk Ribeye, and New York Strip are all under $4 per ounce.