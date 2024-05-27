Everything You Need To Know About Wendy's Fresh Never Frozen Beef

Transporting frozen beef is much easier than distributing fresh, just-processed hamburger meat. Frozen meat can remain viable for weeks or months and, after arriving at a restaurant in large quantities in a still-solid state, it can be stored in freezers on the premises until it's needed. Because Wendy's uses only fresh meat, it has to nearly constantly send out trucks to supply all of its individual locations in the United States.

Wendy's makes thousands of individual beef runs to its outlets every week. Beef from slaughterhouses and processing facilities — all domestic, to save time on the production end to make for a fresh product — is placed into Wendy's distribution system, where the bulk of the operations take place on refrigerated trucks under constant observation to maintain the correct temperature so that the meat is kept cold enough to ensure safety but not so cold that it freezes over. The patties arrive at a Wendy's restaurant at a temperature of right around 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

To further reduce the need for freezing, Wendy's managers take only as much meat from the truck as they think they're going to need until the next delivery, which is never more than a couple of days away. That way they can store it in a refrigerator set just a few degrees above freezing without having to worry about using an actual freezer for the excess.