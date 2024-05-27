Meet Gordon Ramsay's 6 Kids

You may be most familiar with U.K. celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay from his numerous Michelin starred restaurants located all over the world, his cookbooks, or his myriad television shows and appearances, including his notoriously foul-mouthed and energetic appearances on "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef."

Ramsay has developed a bit of an on-air reputation for his fiery temper, but at home, he's a family man who's known to have a much softer side. Ramsay and his wife, Tana, have been married for almost 30 yearsand have raised (or are in the process of raising) six children between busy lives in Los Angeles and South London. The family has been made all the busier with the addition of pets including dogs, cats, and a tortoise. Yet, that's not so bad; as Tana told The Herald, the two always wanted a large family.

As well known as Ramsay is for his kitchen skills, it turns out he has quite a few tips on parenting, as well. In fact, he informed MiNDFOOD that he tells all of his kids that money and fame are not as important as finding their passions in life. It seems each of his children, as they get older, have taken that advice to heart in their own unique ways. Here's what each of the six Ramsay children are currently up to.