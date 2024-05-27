Meet Gordon Ramsay's 6 Kids
You may be most familiar with U.K. celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay from his numerous Michelin starred restaurants located all over the world, his cookbooks, or his myriad television shows and appearances, including his notoriously foul-mouthed and energetic appearances on "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef."
Ramsay has developed a bit of an on-air reputation for his fiery temper, but at home, he's a family man who's known to have a much softer side. Ramsay and his wife, Tana, have been married for almost 30 yearsand have raised (or are in the process of raising) six children between busy lives in Los Angeles and South London. The family has been made all the busier with the addition of pets including dogs, cats, and a tortoise. Yet, that's not so bad; as Tana told The Herald, the two always wanted a large family.
As well known as Ramsay is for his kitchen skills, it turns out he has quite a few tips on parenting, as well. In fact, he informed MiNDFOOD that he tells all of his kids that money and fame are not as important as finding their passions in life. It seems each of his children, as they get older, have taken that advice to heart in their own unique ways. Here's what each of the six Ramsay children are currently up to.
Megan Jane Ramsay is a private firstborn
Tana Ramsey was just 23 years old when she gave birth to her eldest child, Megan Jane Ramsay, in 1998. Perhaps most notably, Megan is the most private of all of the Ramsay children, although she was publicly seen on a Season 20 episode of "Hell's Kitchen" when her father threw her a 21st birthday party as part of the show. Megan was served some of her favorite foods from the competition, which included pizza, lobster rolls, chicken wings, and a pasta carbonara. However, when she received a main course of under seasoned noodles, she sent it back to the kitchen in a notable moment that recalled her father's notoriously stinging television critiques of subpar dishes.
She graduated from the U.K.'s Oxford Brooks University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and is currently working as a police officer. Upon her graduation, Gordon Ramsay shared a picture on his Instagram of Megan in her cap and gown, clearly full of pride as anyone could guess from the caption: "So proud of this young Lady ... hard work pays off ! Congratulations Megan love you Dad ♥️."
Holly Anna Ramsay speaks about mental health
Gordon and Tana Ramsey had fraternal twins in 2000, naming them Holly and Jack. Holly is decidedly more public than her older sister, with her own "Hell's Kitchen" appearance and over 300,000 Instagram and TikTok followers. She studied fashion at Ravensbourne University in London for a year and has worked as a model herself. She is currently represented by powerhouse talent agency CAA, and in 2023 completed a documentary short for Studio Ramsay Global about sex education titled "Holly Ramsay: The Talk."
Holly got sober in 2020 following struggles with anxiety and depression as the result of a sexual assault in college, She has also talked about mental health on her 13-episode podcast, "21 & Over," which she co-hosted with psychotherapist Talitha Fosh. She also has posted messages to her Instagram about her journey, noting in one post "I feel lucky ... to spread awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health" and "I've fought every day ... to get where I am today."
She has been dating English professional swimmer Adam Peaty, who has three Olympic gold medals and multiple world records. Peaty reportedly met Holly through her younger sister, Tilly. Both Peaty and Tilly competed on the U.K. reality show "Strictly Come Dancing." But it was Peaty and Holly who clearly made a connection, as the two took a romantic trip to Rome in the summer of 2023, a vacation that was documented by U.K. paparazzi.
Jack Scott Ramsay is an athletic powerhouse
Jack, Holly's fraternal twin brother, is the first born son of Gordon and Tana Ramsay. He seemingly is the most athletic of the children, having been interested in several sports such as rugby, soccer, water polo, and jiu-jitsu. In his very first jiu-jitsu competition, he was so successful that he received a silver medal. He also ran in the 2019 London Marathon.
The limelight apparently attracted Jack for a brief period, as he appeared on a docuseries called "Born Famous." The show featured four then-teenaged children of celebrities, who were given the chance to see how their parents lived before those parents had become famous. It also included Spice Girl and host Mel B's daughter, Phoenix Chi. Jack and Gordon Ramsay also appeared in a brief video segment for British GQ's "Like Father, Like Son" series, where Jack acknowledged that although his father subscribed to a work hard, play hard mentality, they also worked to find quality time to spend together.
After graduating from Exeter University in 2020, Jack joined the U.K.'s Royal Marines. His father (and presumably the rest of Jack's family) was more than pleased with this accomplishment, with Gordon writing on Instagram: "Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man ... you've made me feel like the proudest father today."
Matilda Ramsay is following in her father's footsteps
The youngest Ramsay daughter, popularly known as Tilly, might take after her father even more than the other Ramsay children. That began at the very beginning, as Tilly shares her November 8 birthday with her father. Much like her dad, Tilly also loves cooking and weven rote her own cookbook when she was just 15 years old, titled "Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly's Kitchen Takeover." She also had her own cooking reality show with the same name, which featured the Ramsay family. She's also been known to gently poke at her father's recipes. For her recipes, she told "This Morning", "if you don't have one of the ingredients it's not a big deal ... But with Dad's, if you don't have one of the ingredients, it doesn't work as well. His is a lot more fussy." She's also admitted to preferring her mom Tana's cooking over that of her professional chef father (via People).
Tilly has appeared on her dad's shows "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef Junior," on the last of which she acted as a judge. She has even competed on "Celebrity MasterChef Australia." She also competed on the BBC reality program "Strictly Come Dancing" with her sister's now-boyfriend, where she made it to the ninth round of eliminations.
She has made the most frequent appearances in videos on Instagram for her over 1 million followers and on TikTok, where she boasts over 10 million followers. She commonly includes dad Gordon in skits and dance challenges posted on either platform.
Oscar James Ramsay is an active kid
On Instagram, Gordon Ramsay announced the birth of his second-oldest son, Oscar, with the caption "After 3 baftas and one Emmy ... finally we have won an Oscar."
Although he just turned five years old in April 2024, Oscar Ramsay already has 300,000 followers on Instagram (sisters Holly and Tilly are his account managers). The public photos show Oscar enjoying many things a kindergartener would love, including ice cream, boats, and spending time with his mom and dad.
Oscar frequently appears as a miniature version of his father, especially when his blonde hair is styled in the same upswept fashion. Gordon Ramsay has also brought Oscar to the "Hell's Kitchen" set, perhaps to get some early influence on his ambitions. As he quasi-jokingly told People, "I'll go upstairs and stick [kitchen tools] in Oscar's hand so he wakes up like that, with a spoon and a whisk."
Jesse James Ramsay is the latest addition to the family
The youngest Ramsay child is a brand new baby, named Jesse, born in November 2023. As Tana Ramsay shared on Instagram soon after his birth, "we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete," and Gordon Ramsay added "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls .... Done."
But will little Jesse really be the youngest Ramsay offspring forever? Tana Ramsay has repeatedly mentioned in interviews that she likes the idea of a large family, as both she and Gordon Ramsay have lots of siblings. She described the idea of lots of kids as "second nature" to People.
Before Jesse arrived, Tana Ramsay also told Hello! that "I so love babies ... I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s! I don't think there's ever a time when I'll go, 'Oh my god never, ever, ever again.'" Time will tell if Jesse will follow in the footsteps of his siblings and appear on "Hell's Kitchen" ... or even if he'll remain the youngest child forever, though his parents' statements indicate that may be the case.