The Chef-Approved Cheese To Put On French Onion Soup

French onion soup is hearty and will fill your bowl with goodness — caramelized onions and savory broth topped with bread and ooey, gooey, melty cheese. That melty magic might just be the dish's crowning glory, but recipes and opinions vary on what kind of cheese to put on French onion soup. So, we tracked down an expert to help us get it just right. Chef Miguel Pelaez Diaz talked to Mashed and let us in on a few secrets about how New York City's Smith & Mills restaurant perfects French onion soup. He also answered a pressing question: What's the best cheese to put on top?

"The cheese that we use at Smith & Mills is Gruyere," Diaz tells us. "It's the best because it browns faster than other cheeses." It's semi-hard and not only fantastic for melting but also a delicious choice for a charcuterie board.

And what does Gruyere taste like? You'll come across a wide variety of descriptions, because the flavor varies widely with age. Younger Gruyere can have grassy, earthy undertones. As it ages, it develops a nutty, sharp flavor. It tends to be a bit salty and sweet. Diaz amps up the saltiness by adding a little Parmesan cheese to the Gruyere for his French onion soup.