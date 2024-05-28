My/Mochi Flavors, Ranked

There are seemingly endless ways to consume your favorite ice cream or sorbet. From a classic cone, to inside a cookie sandwich or straight from the pint container, any method that allows us to enjoy a frozen treat is great in our book. For those looking for a more unique spin on dessert, at least as far as many Americans are concerns and perhaps one that offers easy portion control, you may want to check out mochi ice cream balls.

Mochi is a sweet, sticky rice dough that has been popular in Japan for centuries. Mochi balls are filled with seemingly everything from red bean pastes to jams, while they can also be flavored with fruits, teas, and sometimes even vegetables. Today, Los Angeles-based company My/Mochi has continued the tradition with an American spin by making ice cream into hand-held treats packed inside small, doughy balls. To celebrate the launch of two dairy-free sorbet flavors — those would be Raspberry and Peach-Mango — My/Mochi sent Mashed the two new flavors along with eight of the company's more classic offerings. I tried them all and ranked them according to taste, texture, and appearance to help you choose the mochi that's a perfect fit for your palate.