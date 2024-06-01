Everything Marilyn Monroe Really Liked To Eat And Drink

For most people, the first thing that comes to mind at the mention of Marilyn Monroe is "Hollywood bombshell," not "avid foodie." However, the reality is that when Monroe wasn't lighting up the big screen, the actress — who was born Norma Jeane — was a not-so-secret food enthusiast. When she wasn't whipping up her own meals in the kitchen, she was known to frequent Hollywood's most iconic eateries, with some still promoting their ties to the starlet to this day.

Both before and after Monroe's life was cut tragically short in 1962, fans have taken a deep interest in what she ate on a daily basis. Monroe wasn't exactly secretive about her diverse eating habits, loudly and proudly proclaiming her love for everything from DIY protein drinks to fine French cuisine. "I've been told that my eating habits are absolutely bizarre, but I don't think so," she mused to the now-defunct Pageant magazine in 1952 (via Vogue). Read on to discover her go-to dishes — and decide for yourself just how "bizarre" Marilyn Monroe's appetite really was.