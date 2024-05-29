Priya Krishna Talks About The Generational Divide In The New Season Of MasterChef - Exclusive Interview

This season of "MasterChef" features people from four generations. What are some of your favorite foods to make with your family?

I have to go with my dal from my book "Indian-ish." Dal and rice. It's my comfort food.

You recently wrote an article about cooking with your mother while you were growing up. What cooking lesson did you learn from her?

I think moving away from the mentality that I have to be standing in the kitchen all day feeding my family. Women are busy. We've got a lot going on. We are working now, and my mom was a working mother and she fed us in the 20 minutes between when she got home from work and we sat at the dinner table. And I think that mentality, that cooking shouldn't be a chore, it should be something you enjoy and it doesn't have to be something that takes all day — that is the biggest lesson I took away from her.

As a Millennial, what skills and traits do you think millennials bring to the kitchen?

I think Millennials have an open mind. We are children of the internet. We grew up on YouTube. We grew up seeing cuisines of different cultures. We aren't afraid to go outside of our comfort zone. We are also both analog and digital. We understand the value of a cookbook, but we also look to Instagram for recipes. So I feel like we are sort of equally skilled in the digital-first realm as we are in the print, more analog realm of cooking.