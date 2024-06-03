Ditch The Blender And Use The Stand Mixer For A Copycat Dairy Queen Blizzard

How would you classify a Dairy Queen Blizzard? Is it a milkshake, or would you say it's more it like the soft-serve version of Cold Stone Creamery's ice cream with mix-ins? We'd go with the latter interpretation, despite the item being served in a beverage-style container. If it was truly a drink, DQ would never have adopted that "upside-down or it's free" policy. While the McFlurry is another form of ice cream with mix-ins, the Blizzard has the advantage in that you don't need an app to find a DQ with a working ice cream machine. If the issue is that you don't live near a Dairy Queen at all, though, then you might want to try making a copycat version. You won't need too many ingredients for it, just ice cream and your chosen mix-in(s), and you also won't need a blender, either.

Lindsay D. Mattison, who developed our two-ingredient copycat Oreo Blizzard recipe, explains the reason why she doesn't use a blender for making it. As she tells us, "a blender ... would add heat and melt the ice cream, resulting in a more milkshake-like drink." Instead, she uses a stand mixer fitted with a paddle to incorporate the Oreo crumbs and aerate the vanilla ice cream, thus turning it into a DIY approximation of soft-serve. If you don't have a stand mixer, though, a hand mixer will also work to transform store-bought ice cream into soft-serve.