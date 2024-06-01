Double-Roast Sweet Potatoes For Crispy, Caramelized Spuds

Many sweet potato recipes will play into the tuber's eponymous flavor by heaping on yet more sweetener — think marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole or sweet potato pie. Sweet potatoes, however, are plenty sweet all on their own when roasted, but they also tend to be a bit on the squishy side. The reason for both of these things is that up to ¾ of the starch in these potatoes converts to sugar as they cook, so while they make super-flavorful mashed potatoes, they tend to lack the structural integrity you might want in a roast potato. There is a way to help combat this, though, and that's to roast them twice.

The first time around, keep the sweet potatoes intact. Bake them at 350 F until you can stick a fork in them, then crank up the heat to 475 F (raising the temperature will also help caramelize your spuds). While the oven is re-preheating, take the potatoes out and let them cool. Once you can pick them up without burning your hands, do so. If you prefer symmetrical spuds, cut them into cubes, but if you don't mind going rustic, rip them apart into maybe five or six pieces per potato. If you opt to go the latter route, the rough edges may help to provide some extra crispiness when cooked. Sprinkle them with the cooking oil of your choice, then roast them for 20 to 30 minutes more until the flesh begins to brown and the skin starts to char.