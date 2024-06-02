How To Pair Wine With Your Breakfast-For-Dinner Like A Pro

If we're thinking about the best cocktails to whip up for brunch, classics like a sparkling mimosa or savory bloody mary probably come to mind. But what about when you're making French toast for dinner and want to enjoy a glass of wine? While there's plenty of advice out there about pairing wine with steak or pasta, there's less intel for those who know that dining on eggs works at night, too. To fill this void, we turned to a food and wine expert for a little help.

Enter Alejandro Delgado, director of food and beverage at The National Hotel Miami Beach. Delgado talked to Mashed about the best wines to pair with so-called breakfast foods. He offered his top wine picks to go with French toast, eggs, cinnamon rolls, biscuits with gravy, and avocado toast — and he also explained why the pairings work. So here's the crash course on how to pair wine with your favorite breakfast-for-dinner dishes.