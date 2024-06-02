Art Smith: All About Oprah Winfrey's Former Chef

Art Smith grew up in a small town called Jasper, Florida, with a family full of great cooks. He told Florida Foodie that his family "all believed in the power of food. You feed them, they come. You keep feeding them a lot, you get what you want" (via YouTube). His early food influences came from his mother Addie May, his grandmother Georgia, his grandmother Mabel, and Lela Curry, who served as his nanny and taught him to make soul food. However, he credits his mother with teaching him the finer points of Southern hospitality, which helped paved the way for his culinary successes.

Despite his later successes, he never forgot who he was and where he came from, which is why he gravitates toward making Southern cuisine and serving Southern comfort food in his restaurants. Oprah Winfrey emphasized this strategy to him when he worked for her.

His Southern roots and culinary influences come through in all his restaurants. There's even a whole moonshine menu and moonshine cakes in his restaurants as a nod to his great grandfather, who sold moonshine.