10 Ways To Upgrade Jarred Butter Chicken Sauce

Butter chicken, or murgh makhani, is one of the most popular Indian dishes out there. With its smooth, creamy texture and tomato-heavy flavor, it has been a fan favorite for many years. It is also difficult to recreate at home; somehow, the flavors are never quite the same as in a restaurant. Additionally, making the sauce for butter chicken takes a significant amount of time and effort that many people cannot spare. When you want to eat butter chicken at home, an easy solution is simply to buy the sauce ahead of time.

Of course, you run into issues here as well, because the flavor of jarred butter chicken sauce also tends to lack ... something. Depending on which sauce you buy, you may be missing different flavors. Perhaps you have no idea where to begin to improve your jarred sauce. Whether you want to attempt one or try a combination of these, all of the tricks in this list are sure to drastically improve the flavor of your premade butter chicken sauce.