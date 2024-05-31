Wendy's Saucy Nuggs: 7 New Nugget Options, Dripping With Flavor

Wendy's has a new line of sauced-up nuggets entering the fray, and frankly, I couldn't be happier to see chicken nuggets finally getting the attention that I think they so rightly deserve. No longer relegated to the kid's menu, nuggets are growing up right along with the generations that made them so popular in the first place: millennials and Gen Z. The latter of which is the target audience for Wendy's new Saucy Nuggs, due to its growing appetite for spice and fast food.

Leveraging a hefty amount of nostalgia, along with a set of flavors that's both familiar and a little adventurous, the Saucy Nuggs are meant to appeal to a wider audience than traditional nuggets with a more predictable variety of dipping sauces. The Saucy Nuggs flavors are bigger, spicier, and, yes, saucier than anything already in the Wendy's chicken nugget lineup.

Mashed was invited for a sneak preview of the new nuggets at one of Wendy's New York City restaurant locations before they hit drive-thrus everywhere. There, Wendy's Vice President of Culinary Innovation, John Li, walked us through each of the new flavors and provided insights into their development along the way. Here's everything you need to know about the new nugget flavors, and when you can expect to lay your fingers on them for yourself.