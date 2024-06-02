June Aldi Finds That Will Get You Ready To Grill

While summer doesn't officially start until late June, Memorial Day often serves as an unofficial kickoff. From this holiday until Labor Day, outdoor cooking enthusiasts will insist it's "grilling season" (unless they live in the upper Midwest, in which case the season is extended up through whenever the Green Bay Packers drop out of the NFL playoffs).

While retailers started offering discounts on brats and briquettes in mid-May to take advantage of grill-focused Memorial Day menus, Father's Day may see more emphasis on grill gifts and Aldi's June finds certainly reflect this retailing dynamic. Sure, it may seem a bit unfair that moms get taken out for brunch on their special day while dads are expected to do the cooking on theirs, but you might as well soften the blow with a few nicely-wrapped pieces of grilling equipment from the Aisle of Shame that totally don't scream, "Thanks for being our dad; now go make dinner!" (Well, okay, they kind of do, but in the nicest possible way.)

Aldi's June grilling specials don't end with Father's Day, either, as they've also got you covered for any upcoming Fourth of July barbecue festivities you may be planning. In addition to grill accessories, the grocery chain will be offering specials on several types of sandwich buns as well as a big meaty package of steaks, chops, chicken, and burgers. All you'll need to add are condiments, chips, and maybe some potato salad, and whaddya know? Aldi carries those, too!