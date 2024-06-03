13 Unhealthiest Fruit Juices You Can Buy

One of the first nutritional facts we learn in life is that fruit is healthy. Logically speaking, you'd think that anything made with one of your five a day is healthy, too — but that's not always the case. While juices do (usually) contain actual fruit, the juicing process often strips away the fiber that provides nutritional benefit to their whole-fruit counterparts. Instead, many are packed with a dizzying amount of sugar, plus a handful of ingredients that are about as natural as the plastic bottle they come in.

We're not saying you should avoid all juices to live a healthy lifestyle. Some of them do contain enough fruit to constitute a healthy-ish snack. However, before you start chugging several glasses to tick off your five a day, you may want to know more about what you're actually drinking. When it comes to over-the-top sugar, unnecessary additives, and just a general lack of anything worthy of nutritional praise, these 13 juices are some of the worst offenders.