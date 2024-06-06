The Air Fryer Is A Perfect Appliance For Making Homemade Donuts

Hot, fresh donuts can sometimes be hard to come by unless you're up at the crack of dawn (or live within driving distance of a Krispy Kreme). Still, that doesn't mean the dream of snacking on a batch of those warm, sugary rings of goodness is only attainable if you set your alarm clock for an early hour. Fresh donuts can be yours in just a matter of minutes from the comfort of your own home — and with no deep frying required, so go ahead and put away that massive Dutch oven. Instead, reach for your air fryer, which is the perfect appliance for making homemade donuts.

You're welcome to make your donut dough from scratch. However, for an even easier time making these treats, simply grab a can of biscuit dough — as Mashed recipe developer Jessica Marone did in this easy air fryer donut recipe. Either way, you can use a donut cutter, cookie cutter, or a bottle cap (just be sure to clean it first) to cut a hole in the middle of the dough balls, which will give them that classic donut shape while also creating bite-sized donut holes.

Then, just spray the donuts and donut holes with cooking oil, arrange them in the air fryer basket so they aren't touching, and air fry for 5 to 7 minutes. You can decorate with toppings like icing, sprinkles, or cinnamon sugar, and dig in.