What Happened To Season 1's Cast Of The Great British Baking Show?

If you're a big fan of "The Great British Baking Show," you've probably caught up with every season. You've seen the highs and lows right from the start and you know facts about it that others don't. You might even feel personally involved with the successes and failures of your favorite contestants, leaving you wondering what they've been up to since appearing on the show.

But, first, let's clear up any potential confusion between the order of the seasons. The show has been airing as "The Great British Bake Off" in the U.K. since 2010, but until relatively recently, not all of it was available this side of the pond. When it first aired in the U.S. on PBS, what was billed as Season 1 of the show was actually its fifth season. Other early seasons were aired out of order. For instance, the third season was listed as Season 5 on PBS. However, if you've got access to the Roku Channel, you may have seen the true first season of the show, which is correctly labeled as Season 1.

Season 1 of "The Great British Baking Show" ran for just six episodes. Rather than having the tent in one location, it moved around to different parts of the U.K. during the course of the season. There were 10 contestants with two eliminated some weeks. Here's what happened to the cast and what some of them are up to now.