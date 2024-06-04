Brian Baumgartner's Tips For The Best BBQ Of Your Life - Exclusive Interview

You drove over 2,000 miles to visit your family, stopping at barbecue places along the way. What were some of your favorite barbecue places you stopped at?

So part of the inspiration for the book was, COVID hit, and I was, like everybody else who wasn't watching "The Office," just trying to find content online. And I came across this docuseries on Netflix, which was about barbecue masters around the world. It was a six-part series. And I, like a lot of people, was cooking. You had a lot of time, so spending time cooking was something that we did, or at least I did during the pandemic. And so I started making a lot more slow-cooked things over a barbecue, and I watched this series and I was fascinated. I thought it was great. And one of the subjects was Rodney Scott. Rodney Scott, does whole hog barbecue, and he has a joint in Charleston, South Carolina.

So I had not seen my parents in 9 or 10 months or something. And I was like, "I need to visit my parents." And I had a reason that I absolutely had to get on a plane and go to Nashville. So I drove from Nashville to Charleston, South Carolina, which is not close, with the end goal being to visit my parents. But I went out of my way because what else did I have to do? And I was by myself, and I went there to see what Rodney Scott was doing. And I was outside the restaurant. It was delicious, and there were guys outside who were roasting a pig out back and I was able to see that and talk to them about it, and just have this, I don't know, special solitary experience with these guys who clearly really knew what they were doing and were not just willing to talk about it, but had a desire to share what they were doing.

And to me, that's a lot of what barbecue is. It's like a communal experience that you share with your family and your friends and you're outside and having conversations like, "Why don't you try this," and, "Well, this is what I do." And it becomes very familial, even if it's not your family. And so this was the inspiration for me, for putting together these recipes that I had been taught and changed and developed, from some people whose food that I had tried and so many great chefs who were willing to share. I really wanted to put a collection together based on this experience ... I mean, Nashville and Charleston are not close. It's 8, 10 hours, something like that. So this was not a short drive, but it was this incredible experience that I had.