The Sandwich Hack You Need To Know For Your Next Camping Trip

Camping can be a fun activity to help you unwind and unplug, but for some, the idea of building a fire every time the pangs of hunger start calling might make a weekend in the woods seem like more trouble than it's worth. Fortunately for those folks, the sandwich was invented, which helps combat the need for a flame for at least one meal. And if you don't want to take up precious space in your cooler with cold cuts, condiments, and other fixings, there's a clever sandwich hack you need to know.

As demonstrated by Tiktok user @mealsandmunchies, you can quickly make a full batch of sandos before heading out on your adventure with a bag of pull-apart rolls from the grocery store. Simply remove the full tray of rolls from the bag, but instead of ripping them apart, grab a knife and cut the entire loaf of rolls in half. This will create what are essentially two giant pieces of bread, which you can then fill with your favorite deli meats, condiments, and cheeses.

Make sure to cover the entire surface area of the bread with the fixings, and when everything is added, close up the sando and return it to the tray the rolls originally came in. Grab your knife and slice along the pre-cut line to create individual sandwiches, then slide the tray back into the bag for a quick and convenient camping meal that can easily fit in your cooler.