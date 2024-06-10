Sweet Habanero Air Fryer Chicken Wings Recipe

If you love spicy foods, these sweet habanero air fryer chicken wings belong on your must-try list! The recipe, created by developer Kate Shungu, is a simple appetizer or light dinner for heat seekers looking to set their taste buds ablaze.

The chicken wings cook up perfectly crispy in the air fryer using a secret ingredient: baking powder. Then, the wings are topped with a sweet and fiery homemade habanero glaze. Honey lends the sweetness, and the key to the heat is a few habanero peppers, which pack in a pretty significant punch of heat. While habaneros are not the hottest pepper in the world, they are distinctly hotter than a jalapeño, which can also be pretty spicy when they want to be. So while spice level can be subjective, we think you'll agree that these wings bring the heat, and we'll also provide ways to increase (or lessen) the heat, should you want to pack in even more flavor.

The wings are a great appetizer for watching sports. We love pairing them with a meaty Rotel queso and a slow cooker white chicken chili to round out the spread, though they also work well as a main course paired alongside a creamy homemade ranch dressing.