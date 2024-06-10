Sweet Potato Tagine Pot Pie Recipe

A unique twist on a traditional comfort food, this sweet potato tagine pot pie is filled with the wonderful flavors of Moroccan cuisine and topped with light and crispy phyllo pastry. Created by recipe developer Annabelle Randles, this versatile dish would make a stunning vegetarian centerpiece at a dinner party but it would be equally at home served for a cozy weeknight dinner.

The perfect balance of sweet and savory, this dish is cooked in a fragrant tomato base and filled with tender sweet potatoes, hearty chickpeas, earthy spinach, sweet bell peppers, and prunes, as well as tangy green olives. Randles uses clear honey and lemon juice to further enhance the overall aromatic flavor of this dish. For a plant-based alternative, you can swap the honey for maple syrup.

This sweet potato tagine pot pie is first cooked on a stove until the sweet potatoes are just soft, then transferred to an ovenproof dish, topped with scrunched-up phyllo pastry, and baked until the topping is golden crisp. Randles likes to serve this show-stopping dish in the base of a traditional tagine pot but if you don't have one, you can also use a 10-inch round ovenproof dish or pie dish.