Lidia Bastianich On The Skills Boomers Bring To The Kitchen In The New Season Of MasterChef - Exclusive Interview

This season of MasterChef features people from four generations, but it also features two generations of your family. What was it like judging alongside your son, Joe, for an episode?

Well, I think the idea of the four generation, that was great. Because, you really can see the difference in the mentality and the flavors and the sort of recall of recipes from the different generations, too. Between working with Joe, my son, I've done that before, we worked in the kitchen together. So, we have our differences and I think he appreciates and kind of remembers his growing up and the flavors of my generation and I guess my mother's and grandmother's. And also, he add his newness to it. It's great to collaborate with him understanding that there are differences, and that we each have our space in these differences and giving each other space.

What sort of differences do you see between the generations?

Well, I see that certainly I have only judged the old generations, my generation, so I only did the boomers, I did not the younger generation, but I had met them. I've seen them and some of the ideas that came up. My generation, I think what I noticed is that we grew up right next to the war at the time, having enough food, and the innovation into going into the future and growing.

What I noticed was that my generation, they did mashed potatoes with sour cream, they did try pork chops and breaded pork chops. These are all my kind of generation today; these new generations don't do mashed potatoes in any way, or they like breaded — but baked or something, it's not fried.

I think that the flavors of what I remember and of my generation, of the boomers, were evident, even though they tried to be innovative when they were presenting. I think one had the pork chops with jalapeño sauce, so they get the jalapeño in there maybe because of the regions that they come from. There's those kind of little differences. But the younger generation I think is much more romantic, much more inclusive of different ethnicities, whereas our generation is more rooted to the earth of the area that they come from and of their home.