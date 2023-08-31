16 Best Pork Chop Recipes
Long branded as "the other white meat," it's high time pork stopped understudying for poultry and stepped into the spotlight on its own — and Peter Brady's "pork chops and applesauce" is just the beginning. Pork chops are a lean, relatively mild cut of meat that nevertheless boasts a lovely, balanced flavor that lends itself well to flavorful additions. As versatile as they are delicious, pork chops can be sautéed or grilled, served with a sauce, or breaded and fried. And as Peter knew all too well, they are a particularly lovely pair with anything sweet, from apples to a brown sugar glaze.
Classic pork chops come from the loin and are about an inch thick. You can find thin-cut pork chops a mere half-inch thick, though they tend to dry out if you don't work quickly. Thin boneless chops are nevertheless far more manageable if you're making breaded pork chops, like schnitzels or katsu. If you want extra juiciness, keep an eye out for double-cut pork chops, which are even thicker than the classic and thus boast even more moisture and chew. Or look for pork chops hailing from different cuts, from the pork loin porterhouse, which includes both loin and aptly named tenderloin, or the shoulder chop, which is well-marbled and even more flavorful than a loin chop.
Pork Chop
Pork chops may be simple, but they don't need much to taste amazing. In this super easy recipe, they're merely rubbed with a quick combo of salt, garlic, and pepper before being pan-cooked to perfection.
To achieve the ideal, moist pork chop that's neither over- nor undercooked, you'll embark on a two-step process. By first searing the pork chops in a ripping hot cast iron pan, you achieve the perfect brown exterior. Finishing them in the oven ensures they cook through evenly and retain all their juices.
Classic Fried Pork Chop
Pork chops are best friends with slightly sweeter accompaniments, as anyone who's paired them with applesauce knows. In this recipe for fried pork chops, brown sugar lends a touch of sweetness to an otherwise savory seasoning boasting salt and sage, resulting in a pork chop that's perfect for an autumn evening.
While these pork chops aren't fully breaded and fried the way that a schnitzel might be, a touch of panko lends a touch of crispy flair. Just take extra care not to burn it, which would make the pork chops bitter.
Southern Fried Pork Chops
Pork chops are particularly delicious with a crispy fried coating, as this Southern fried pork chop recipe shows all too well. To make it, pork chops are dredged in an egg wash before being tossed in a generously spiced flour mixture made with paprika, onion and garlic powder, black and cayenne peppers, and salt. Shallow fried in vegetable oil, they become crispy and golden brown with just the right touch of heat.
These pork chops are delicious all on their own, but they shine when paired with a savory Southern side. Think collard greens stewed with the rich flavors of fried turkey wings or braised green beans with bacon that put Texas Roadhouse to shame.
Apple Cider Pork Chops
Pork and apple cider are a natural pair, as this recipe shows all too well. To make it, you'll first fry the lightly floured pork chops in olive oil and butter before making a quick pan sauce with shallot, garlic, apple cider, and thyme. After reducing the liquid, a drizzle of cream renders this pan sauce rich and silky, and the flour from the pork chops thickens it even more.
Of course, you need the perfect side dish to help mop up all that lovely sauce. Mashed sweet potato with thyme is a lovely sweet-and-savory choice, but stewed apples and greens are another great option. If you'd rather go a more savory route, simple mashed potatoes are sure to form the ideal foil for all that rich flavor.
3-Ingredient Crock Pot Pork Chops
If you want pork chops that are super quick and super easy, using the crock pot is a game-changer. This low-and-slow method ensures that your pork chops are ultra-tender and never dry out. Plus, the technique results in delicious pan juices that, with a few added ingredients, transform into a delicious sauce.
This recipe calls for just three ingredients: canned gravy, ranch seasoning, and, of course, the pork chops. The resulting sauce is richly flavored, calling for a mild side that will soak up the sauce and let the pork shine. Mashed potatoes are the obvious choice, but barring that, a loaf of crusty bread is perfect.
Copycat Shake 'N Bake Pork Chops
Shake 'n Bake is a nostalgic classic for a reason — and with this recipe, you can recreate those savory flavors and that crispy texture with just a handful of pantry staples and a ziploc bag. Unlike other crispy pork chop dishes, this one is relatively uncomplicated. No flour dredge, no egg wash, just seasoned pork chops, breadcrumbs, and a hot oven.
The seasoning for these pork chops calls for a combo of garlic, onion, oregano, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper for loads of flavor. If you want a touch of heat, you could always add a pinch of cayenne, too.
Gourmet Stuffed Pork Chops
To make pork chops so good they become a special occasion offering; look no further than this gourmet stuffed pork chop recipe. To make it, pork chops are stuffed with a combo of prosciutto, apples, and smoked cheese, and they're drizzled with a rosemary-infused Marsala wine sauce. The result marries the best of savory and sweet with loads of lovely cheese pull.
While this dish is certainly jaw-dropping, it's easier to make than you'd think. Start by sautéeing apples with shallot, which are combined with the cheese and prosciutto before being stuffed into a pocket you carefully slice into each chop. While the pork bakes, you have just enough time to take advantage of the flavorful cooking juices from the shallot and apple to make a pan sauce with Marsala, chicken broth, and cream. A bit of Dijon mustard adds just the right balanced heat and acidity to really push this dish to next-level greatness.
Pan-Seared Pork Chops
Pan-searing pork chops is one of the easiest ways to enjoy them, and in this recipe, it's the seasoning, not the cook, that does most of the work. These pork chops are seasoned with a combo of salt, paprika, thyme, oregano, chili flakes, onion powder, and garlic powder before taking a quick trip into a hot skillet greased with extra-virgin olive oil. Three to five minutes per side is all you need for pork chop perfection.
Of course, while pan-searing is a great option for these chops, in summer, you can also take advantage of warmer weather to grill them. You'll get even more smoky flavor, and cleanup will be a total breeze.
The Pioneer Woman's Pork Chops With Wine And Garlic Recipe With A Twist
Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is nothing if not an aficionado of all things comfort food, and she's done it again with her pork chop recipe. To make this dish, pan-seared pork chops are served with a white wine sauce enriched with loads of garlic, thyme, and half-and-half — though you can always gild the lily and go for heavy cream if you prefer.
The one-pan dish cuts down on dishes and maxes out on flavor by using the pan drippings from cooking the pork chops to form the base of the sauce. Be sure to serve it with a neutral side like mashed potatoes or crusty bread to sop up any extras.
Sheet Pan Pork Chops And Vegetables
Sheet pan meals are one of the best ways to get dinner on the table quickly and effortlessly, and pork chops lend themselves particularly well to this technique. In this recipe, pork chops are paired with peppers and onions, whose natural sweetness highlights the mild character of the pork. Apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, and garlic are the ideal trio of seasonings to help these flavors shine.
To ensure that everything is cooked to perfection, you'll actually want to start by getting the veg into the oven on their own. This way, the peppers and onions can begin to caramelize and soften, only to finish cooking with the pork nestled on top. The result will be perfectly cooked veg and pork that's juicy and never dry.
Instant Pot Smothered Pork Chops
Pork chops get the royal treatment in this recipe that sees the chops smothered with onion, mushrooms, and cream for a rich, hearty dish perfect for fall. And the best part? It only takes 15 minutes to coax out flavors that taste like they've been simmering all day.
The secret to getting so much flavor from something so simple is being thoughtful with seasoning. Dried thyme adds aromatic complexity to the sauce, and soy sauce isn't just there for salt but for a deep, umami richness that contributes to that long-simmered flavor. Cornstarch does the job of thickening the sauce so that it's luscious and ready to bathe, not just the chops but whatever side dish you choose to serve.
Skillet Pork Chops With Apples
If you're looking for a play on pork chops and applesauce with a bit more texture, this skillet pork chop with apple recipe will be right up your alley. The pork chops are seasoned simply yet generously with salt and pepper, and after being cooked in the skillet, they're set to one side. The pan drippings season the sweet-tart apples, which are caramelized in butter and a touch of brown sugar. Cinnamon lends a deep, spiced note, making this dish even more perfect for fall.
Seeing as this dish is so flavorful, it's best to keep side dishes simple. Think rice pilaf or roasted broccoli for a touch of color.
Parm And Panko Pork Cutlets With Vinegar Slaw
If you're on the lookout for a creative way to serve up pork chops, we've got the answer right here. Bone-in pork chops are coated in a combo of panko and parmesan cheese seasoned simply with garlic, onion, and Italian seasoning. When fried in a skillet, they become crispy and flavorful, the perfect foil for a bright, zingy slaw.
Speaking of which, this slaw is made with a sweet-and-savory combination of thinly sliced cabbage and julienned apple, seasoned with neutral peanut oil and apple cider vinegar for a touch of tang. If you want to add even more color and flavor to the slaw, consider tossing in some verdant scallion or bright red onion or even swapping the green cabbage for purple.
Savory Boneless Pork Chops And Mushroom Gravy
Boneless pork chops are even easier to prepare and eat than their bone-in cousins, but seeing as the bone helps preserve their juiciness, boneless chops can also have a tendency to dry out. As a result, they're best served with something that adds back that moisture, like a rich mushroom gravy.
In this recipe, gravy gets its start by taking full advantage of the fond left in the skillet after searing the pork chops. All of the caramelized bits left behind are brought up into an aromatic base of mushrooms and onion, seasoned with garlic, rosemary, and thyme. Deglazing with beef broth ensures that all of that concentrated flavor becomes part of the resulting sauce. A dash of Worcestershire sauce adds the savory, umami hint that will make this quick-and-easy recipe taste long-simmered, and those rich flavors seem far more hard-won.
Katsudon (Japanese Pork Cutlet And Omelet Rice Bowl)
Katsu is the Japanese answer to a breaded and fried pork cutlet, and frankly, it's tough to think of something tastier to serve for dinner. The pork cutlets are dredged in flour, egg, and panko before being fried to crisp perfection.
Katsu becomes a whole meal with the addition of the syllable "don": Katsudon refers to the rice bowl atop which the katsu is the crowning glory. Here, the cutlet is paired with an omelet, which, in true Japanese style, has a touch of sweetness thanks to browned onions, sugar, and mirin, balanced by savory dashi and soy sauce. Served atop a mound of white rice, it's a comforting dish that the whole family will love.
Juicy Grilled Pork Chops
Sometimes, simple is best, as this grilled pork chop recipe shows. To make it, thick rib chops are first brined in a brown sugar-infused liquid seasoned with black peppercorns. Over the course of a three-hour marinade, it will infuse the chops with loads of flavor and added moisture to help them stay super juicy even after a trip over the hot coals.
Grilling the pork chops over a live fire gives the pork a lovely, caramelized char. You can infuse them with even more flavor by topping them with fresh herbs as they cook. Rosemary is a particularly lovely pair for pork, but you could also use thyme or even green onion for a bit of allium sweetness.
