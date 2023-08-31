16 Best Pork Chop Recipes

Long branded as "the other white meat," it's high time pork stopped understudying for poultry and stepped into the spotlight on its own — and Peter Brady's "pork chops and applesauce" is just the beginning. Pork chops are a lean, relatively mild cut of meat that nevertheless boasts a lovely, balanced flavor that lends itself well to flavorful additions. As versatile as they are delicious, pork chops can be sautéed or grilled, served with a sauce, or breaded and fried. And as Peter knew all too well, they are a particularly lovely pair with anything sweet, from apples to a brown sugar glaze.

Classic pork chops come from the loin and are about an inch thick. You can find thin-cut pork chops a mere half-inch thick, though they tend to dry out if you don't work quickly. Thin boneless chops are nevertheless far more manageable if you're making breaded pork chops, like schnitzels or katsu. If you want extra juiciness, keep an eye out for double-cut pork chops, which are even thicker than the classic and thus boast even more moisture and chew. Or look for pork chops hailing from different cuts, from the pork loin porterhouse, which includes both loin and aptly named tenderloin, or the shoulder chop, which is well-marbled and even more flavorful than a loin chop.