Copycat Manwich Sloppy Joe Recipe

Even though a lot of people stop eating sloppy joes once they graduate from elementary school, developer Patterson Watkins has fond memories of eating them as a kid, always made with the Manwich brand of canned sauce. As she says of the dish, it was "a meal that I could proudly assemble solo." As for why she — or you — might want to recreate what she calls a "canned classic" from scratch, she notes that she frequently has all of the necessary ingredients on hand, so why not? Sure, it may take a bit more work, but as she says, you can tweak the basic components to better fit your preferences.

Another thing about making DIY Manwich sauce is that the storebought stuff contains high fructose corn syrup, guar gum, xanthan gum, and various unspecified "natural flavors." Watkins's recipe, on the other hand, is flavored far more naturally with ingredients right out of your spice cabinet. Also, instead of this sloppy joe sauce coming in a limited range of can sizes, you can easily scale the recipe either up or down to make as much or as little as you need.