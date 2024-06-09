Expert Advice On How To Avoid The Biggest Oyster Stew Mistake

So, you want to make an oyster stew. You'll need a good recipe, of course. (Might we suggest our Virginia oyster stew?) You're also going to need oysters, milk or cream, and butter, along with some seasonings and maybe some oyster crackers (which are not made with oysters) to go on top when your stew is done. Once you've assembled all of these ingredients, are you set to go? Well, almost, but you might want to spare another moment or so to take to some expert advice provided to Mashed by Neal Bodenheimer, who founded and still tends bar at New Orleans' Cure. While Cure is primarily a cocktail bar, it does offer a few upscale nibbles such as caviar and escargot, and from time to time, oyster dishes are featured on the menu. Bodenheimer knows a thing or two about oyster stew, and in his opinion, the worst thing you can do when making it is overcooking the dairy.

As Bodenheimer tells us, "You have to be gentle with your milk product." What he means by this is that you should be careful not to overheat it at any point in the cooking process, suggesting that the heat be kept below a simmer. This will help to prevent the milk or cream from curdling or scalding.