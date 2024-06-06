Once-Popular Seasonings People Stopped Using

This herb, while almost unheard of in America, is a staple seasoning in Southern and Eastern European cuisine, as well as in countries like Germany and England. Lovage comes from the same family as celery, parsley, and carrots. Its use goes all the way back to Roman times; the Romans were a huge fan of this herb, using it for its medicinal properties as well as for its delicious flavor. Even today, lovage root is used to create certain medicines to treat kidney damage, kidney stones, indigestion, and coughs, among other ailments.

Lovage's flavor profile can be described as somewhere between parsley and celery. It does, however, have its own distinct flavoring, which is more zesty than either parsley or celery can claim to be. It is a delicious, herbaceous seasoning with a distinct flavor.

Lovage can be used in many different ways. Both its leaves and its seeds are edible, although these are used for different purposes in cooking. Lovage seed is super similar to celery seeds; they are so similar, in fact, that they are basically interchangeable. Lovage leaves have a bit of a stronger flavor, and pair well with traditional European flavors and ingredients such as pork, poultry, and even fish. If you can't get your hands on lovage, there are some substitutions you can make. While nothing will give you that exact flavor, a combination of celery, parsley, celery seed, and lemon zest will provide a similar flavor profile.